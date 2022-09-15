It was another warm day throughout the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures reached back up into the mid to low 80s area wide; we matched yesterday's afternoon high of 83° earlier today in Evansville. As for the evening ahead, expect conditions to remain quite pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 77° at 7 o’clock down to 69° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall back down into the 50s for the fifth night in a row. We'll wake up to a morning low temperature of 59° in Evansville early Friday morning.
Temperatures continue to climb
Friday looks as though it will be warmer yet; the combination of mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day and southerly winds gusting as high as 10 mph will propel temperatures back into the upper 80s for most of the Lower Ohio Valley. We will reach 88° in Evansville on Friday afternoon, marking our warmest day in the River City in two weeks! Despite the added heat however, humidity isn't expected to be all that high and conditions Friday evening should remain relatively pleasant. If you are headed out to any of those Friday night football games, expect temperatures near 82° at kickoff before falling to 74° by the fourth quarter.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device