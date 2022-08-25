Temperatures continues to climb higher

Temperatures crept higher for a third straight day in the River City; we reached an afternoon high temperature of 88° in Evansville earlier on, marking your hottest day in more than two weeks! The last time we dealt with temperatures this hot was on the afternoon of August, 8th - we tipped the scales at 91° that day. At least the evening ahead looks as though it will be pleasant. Expect temperatures to fall from 84° around dinner time to 76° by 10 o'clock under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to remain mild overnight as we will see a morning low of just 69° along the Ohio River.
A cold front settling into the region overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning is also expected to bring about more cloud cover for the Tri-State. It may also generate scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as well. The best chances for said scattered rainfall will occur between the hours of 12PM and 5PM on Friday. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will surge right back into the upper 80s in the 90s before falling to around 83° by 7 o'clock. Even with the added heat and humidity, conditions should remain fairly pleasant for those Friday night football games - the mercury will gradually fall into the mid to upper 70s by the end of those games Friday.