It was another absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State; afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid to low 70s peaked between 10° and 15° above the norm for this time of the year. The evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant as the mercury gradually dwindles from 62° around dinnertime to 56° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall back down into the upper 40s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley, but don’t expect the cooler night to give way to cooler temperatures for Thursday - this warming trend is here to stay... At least for now.
Temperatures creep even higher
If the latest model data holds, Thursday looks like it will be our warmest day in more than a week! Expect a high temperature in your 77° in Evansville under mainly clear skies - the last time we dealt with conditions that warm was on the afternoon of October 24th, when we last reached 80°. Temperatures are expected to sit around 74° during tomorrow evening's commute home before we fall to 61° by 10PM - conditions during the stretch should remain mostly clear with a weak southeasterly wind gusting as high as 10 mph at times. That southerly wind flow will keep temperatures relatively mild overnight Thursday and early Friday; as of right now, we are only expected to fall to 54° early Friday morning.
You'll certainly want to make the most of the pleasant weather on Friday as it represents the last of our sunny skies and warmth before our next round of rainfall arrives. We're tracking an inbound round of low pressure and a corresponding cold front that will generate not only chances of rainfall for much of our Saturday, but also strip the fall colors from many of our trees. You’ll want to hold onto your hat as wind gusts on Saturday may top out near 40 mph!
