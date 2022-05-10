Temperatures heating up for your Tuesday

TODAY: It's a mild and dry start to our morning. We'll continue warming up and clearing out the clouds today. Most of us will remain in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will keep this stretch of nice weather going through the end of the week. There won't be any huge changes to our weather pattern at the beginning of the weekend. Rain will roll into the Tri-State, but it looks quite limited for the weekend! It will cool our temperatures back down to more seasonable heights.