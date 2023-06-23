Temperatures heating up; severe weather threat Sunday

TODAY: It's a cloudy and mild start to our morning. We are expected to stay primarily dry with highs reaching back toward the low to mid 80s. there will be more sunshine throughout the day. Some isolated showers could pop up later in the day, but looks to stay on the lower side.
THIS WEEKEND: We are expected to push back into the low 90s come Saturday afternoon under mostly clear skies. Following some initial showers and storms Sunday morning, clearing skies late that morning and afternoon will allow temperatures to reach up toward 93°. The combination of heat and humidity will interact with an inbound cold front that will generate showers and thunderstorms that afternoon and evening. It’s possible that some of these storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and even tornadic rotation. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of the Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather, while the remaining northwestern portion has been placed under a "1". Please stay up to date on air and online with 44News.