Temperatures heating up Thursday; hazy skies sticking around

Sunny & Hot Conditions
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a sunny and mild start to our Thursday. We'll be turning up the dial this afternoon. Highs are expected to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It's going to be a hot one, but thankfully not humid. Haze is starting to resurface from the Canadian wildfires. It should still be a beautiful day!

