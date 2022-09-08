Our Thursday was nothing short of absolutely gorgeous - while temperatures were slightly warmer than our midweek, the presence of our northerly breeze kept things nice and comfortable throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After reaching 83° earlier on today, the mercury is expected to dive back down to 69° by 10 o’clock before tumbling all the way back down into the upper 50s and low 60s as we head into early Friday morning. We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 60° under crystal clear skies early tomorrow.
Temperatures, humidity climbs as we head into the weekend
What has seemingly been a constant over these last few days, our northerly winds are unfortunately on their way out. We will begin to see our wins shift back to the east and eventually south east over the next 24 hours. This shift in wind direction will allow not only more heat, but also more humidity to settle into the Tri-State over the coming days. As a result, temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid and even upper 80s throughout the Tri-State on Friday; the added humidity could make our anticipated high temperature of 86° feel more like 88° or 89° at times on Friday.
Feel free to leave the umbrella and ponchos at home if you’re planning on attending any of those Friday night football games; expect a kickoff temperature near 81° under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies before seeing the mercury gradually dwindle toward the mid to upper 70s by the end of those games. We will continue to see more of that moisture settle into the Tri-State as we head into Saturday morning, both in the form of cloud cover and rainfall. The latest model data indicates that scattered shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to affect the Tri-State on both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures both days are expected to only reach the upper 70s low 80s - as of right now, the latest model data indicates that we will only receive as much as an additional half inch of rain fall over that 48 hour stretch.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device