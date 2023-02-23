Temperatures plunge

Today marked our second straight day of 70° temperatures across theTri-State; today’s high temperature of 70° in Evansville was 21° above average for this time of year! Unfortunately, a passing cold front is already driving temperatures lower throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. In fact, if the latest model data holds, we could be looking at temperatures falling by more than 40° between this afternoon and early tomorrow morning! Expect temperatures near 50° around dinnertime before our breezy northerly winds drop temperatures into the low 40s by 10 o’clock. Decreasing cloud cover paired with those stubborn northerly winds will drop temperatures to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Friday morning. Our anticipated morning low temperature of 29° would mark our coolest start to a day in nearly a week!
While waking up to a morning low temperature near 28° is bad enough, once you factor our northeasterly winds into the equation, we could be looking at feels like temperatures in the upper teens at times early Friday. Despite the cold weather, we'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the end of our work week. Expect an afternoon high temperature of 48° in Evansville tomorrow. While cool, tomorrow evening looks as though it will remain pleasant as temperatures fall from 46° during the final evening commute of the work week to 44° by dinner time.