...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Temperatures plunge

  • 0
It's about to get cold

Cooler air reaches the Tri-State.

 Cameron Hopman

Today marked our second straight day of 70° temperatures across theTri-State; today’s high temperature of 70° in Evansville was 21° above average for this time of year! Unfortunately, a passing cold front is already driving temperatures lower throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. In fact, if the latest model data holds, we could be looking at temperatures falling by more than 40° between this afternoon and early tomorrow morning! Expect temperatures near 50° around dinnertime before our breezy northerly winds drop temperatures into the low 40s by 10 o’clock. Decreasing cloud cover paired with those stubborn northerly winds will drop temperatures to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Friday morning. Our anticipated morning low temperature of 29° would mark our coolest start to a day in nearly a week!

While waking up to a morning low temperature near 28° is bad enough, once you factor our northeasterly winds into the equation, we could be looking at feels like temperatures in the upper teens at times early Friday. Despite the cold weather, we'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the end of our work week. Expect an afternoon high temperature of 48° in Evansville tomorrow. While cool, tomorrow evening looks as though it will remain pleasant as temperatures fall from 46° during the final evening commute of the work week to 44° by dinner time.

