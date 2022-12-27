Our cloudy, cool weather this evening is about to give way to a significant warm up across the Tri-State. The combination of breezy southerly winds and cloud cover overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning will keep temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the night ahead. We will wake up to temperatures close to 29° in Evansville, but you may want to give yourself a little extra time on the roads as we are expected to be dealing with patchy fog in spots early Wednesday.
Temperatures rise as rainfall returns
Fortunately, the fog chances will not last through much of the day, and we will be finally seeing sunshine make a return to the region as early as late tomorrow morning. The clear skies paired with a strong southerly wind gust as highs 30 mph will help drive temperatures back into the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. We will reach 49° in Evansville tomorrow. As for tomorrow evening, expect mainly clear skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, but you will probably want to hold onto that jacket as winds are still expected to be quite blustery around that time.
Temperatures will continue to climb higher for Thursday as we are expected to reach an afternoon high near 58° in Evansville! If the forecast holds, we would see a 92° departure from Friday morning's windchill value of -34° and Thursdays anticipated high. Talk about some big changes! I hope you have those umbrellas ready however, rain chances are expected to roll in Thursday night and linger for portions of the Tri-State well into our Saturday.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device