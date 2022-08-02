Temperatures rise as the cleanup continues

While the threat of Severe Weather has come to a close across the Tri-State, the cleanup is still very much underway. If there's a silver lining to this entire situation it's that folks without power and those that continue to clear downed trees and limbs haven't had to deal with much heat today. Afternoon high temperatures only clombed as high as the mid to low 80s throughout the region and even though it's fairly humid throughout the Tri-State, conditions have remained primarily pleasant. Temperatures will gradually dwindle only as low as the mid to low 70s overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning before we start seeing more heat and more humidity on tap for our midweek.
We'll kick off our Wednesday morning with a low temperature near 73° in Evansville. The mild start to the day will give that heat a bit of a running head start and allow the mercury to surge all the way back up into the middle low 90s; we are expected to reach an afternoon high of 92° in Evansville on Wednesday. Additionally, a breezy southerly wind in place will help not only force heat into the Tri-State, but also more of that humidity as well. As a result, temperatures in the low 90s could feel as hot as 100° to 105° at times tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow evening will remain on the toasty side as well; temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80s low 90s between tomorrow evening's commute and dinner time.