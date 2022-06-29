Temperatures skyrocket

It was a toasty mid-week across the Tri-State as temperatures reached back into the upper 80s throughout much of the Lower Ohio Valley; we topped out at 88° in Evansville earlier on this afternoon which is right on average for this time of the year. As for the remainder of the evening, expect the skies to remain clear and conditions to remain comfortable as northerly winds continue to keep that gulf humidity at bay. We will fall from 86° at 7 PM in Evansville to 74° by 10 o'clock, before tumbling only as low as 64° along the Ohio River early Thursday morning.
Unfortunately, it looks as though that those southerly winds will return as early as Thursday morning. Not only will the southerly wind flow help drive temperatures higher, but it will also begin the pump more of that gulf humidity in to the Tri-State. As a result, temperatures will surge back into the mid to low 90s for much of the region - we will reach 94° in Evansville come Thursday afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel more like 97° at times tomorrow.
A weak cold front sinking slowly southward through Central Illinois and Indiana will interact with all of that heat and humidity come Friday. We may begin to see scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as Friday afternoon for the areas along and north of I-64, but as the rain chances slowly push southward, they are expected to weaken. Friday's anticipated high temperature of 93° could feel as hot as 98° with all of the added humidity. Expect conditions to remain similar though the holiday weekend ahead - current model data suggests we could see a high near 92° on the 4th with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.