...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert extends the ongoing active alert through midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Temperatures skyrocket

High heat and humidity Thursday

Temperatures are expected to surge Thursday afternoon.

 Cameron Hopman
It was a toasty mid-week across the Tri-State as temperatures reached back into the upper 80s throughout much of the Lower Ohio Valley; we topped out at 88° in Evansville earlier on this afternoon which is right on average for this time of the year. As for the remainder of the evening, expect the skies to remain clear and conditions to remain comfortable as northerly winds continue to keep that gulf humidity at bay. We will fall from 86° at 7 PM in Evansville to 74° by 10 o'clock, before tumbling only as low as 64° along the Ohio River early Thursday morning
 
Unfortunately, it looks as though that those southerly winds will return as early as Thursday morning. Not only will the southerly wind flow help drive temperatures higher, but it will also begin the pump more of that gulf humidity in to the Tri-State. As a result, temperatures will surge back into the mid to low 90s for much of the region - we will reach 94° in Evansville come Thursday afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel more like 97° at times tomorrow.
 
A weak cold front sinking slowly southward through Central Illinois and Indiana will interact with all of that heat and humidity come Friday. We may begin to see scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as Friday afternoon for the areas along and north of I-64, but as the rain chances slowly push southward, they are expected to weaken. Friday's anticipated high temperature of 93° could feel as hot as 98° with all of the added humidity. Expect conditions to remain similar though the holiday weekend ahead - current model data suggests we could see a high near 92° on the 4th with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

