Temperatures will head downhill after tomorrow's mild afternoon

Today was one of the A1 day's weather-wise. If you liked the weather today, even nicer weather is on the way tomorrow. But it'll be winder, so don't worry about missing out on it since we'll see 70s on a Monday. Even though the winds will be a bit annoying, try and enjoy it. Sunshine and warmth will be a luxury later into the week... ugh. It seems as though winter is going to try and make up for lost time.
TONIGHT:
47 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Tonight relatively calm winds will continue, and temperatures tonight will much warmer tonight than they were last night. Lows across the Tri-State are expected to be in the upper 40s.
MONDAY:
73 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Tomorrow is going to be a very nice day. Winds will be a bit breezier but at least we'll still see mostly sunny conditions and highs in the low 70s. That will be the 5th +70° day this year so far.
TUESDAY:
43 / 56 & PARTLY SUNNY
A cold front moves through Monday into Tuesday, and as a result breezy conditions continue but winds will be from the north instead of the south like they were today and will be tomorrow. This will keep our high temperatures from warming up substantially. Expect highs to max out Tuesday in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY:
38 / 49 & MOSTLY CLOUDY
Even cooler weather settles in Wednesday with high temperatures struggling to get into the upper 40s. And unfortunately, to add salt to the wound, it won't just be cooler but also cloudier. This is because rain chances increase Wednesday night and into Thursday.
LATE WEEK:
40s / 50s & CLOUDIER W/ RAIN CHANCES
We'll be under pretty consistent cloud cover Wednesday and onward with temperatures remaining below average. Expect highs late this week to fluctuate between the 40s and 50s.