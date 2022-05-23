Temps Climb, Storms Return

After seeing our coolest day in over two weeks on Sunday (we only reached as high as 67° in Evansville), our Monday hasn't been all that warmer. Afternoon high temperatures peaked in the upper 60s in the 70s throughout the Tri-State as higher pressure camped out over the Great Lakes continues to pump in northwesterly winds into the Ohio Valley. After peeking near 70° earlier this afternoon, the mercury will fall to 67° by dinnertime before tumbling to 61° by 10 o'clock. Overnight low temperatures are expected the dip right back down into the mid 50s overnight tonight and early tomorrow, making for a cool start to our Tuesday morning.
Tuesday looks as though it will be clearer across the Tri-State - partly cloudy and mostly clear skies paired with more of an easterly wind rather than a northeasterly one will allow temperatures to reach back into the upper 70s and low 80s area-wide. We'll hit an afternoon high temperature of 81° in Evansville on Tuesday, putting us 1° above the norm for this time of year. Conditions should also remain primarily clear throughout the afternoon and early evening as temperatures gradually dip down towards the mid to upper 70s by dinner time. However, scattered rainfall is expected to roll back in over the Tri-State as early as late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Periodic shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to affect the Tri-State on and off throughout our Wednesday ahead. Strong southerly winds will help drive temperatures back into the mid to low 80s throughout the region, but the added heat will be accompanied by more golf moisture as well. The combination of heat and humidity will fuel thunderstorm activity that afternoon; there's even a possibility some of our anticipated storms could become strong to potentially Severe nature. As a result the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Wednesday afternoon and evening. We will continue to watch the situation closely and let you know what changes as more information becomes available.