Temps climbing with a chance of rain

Today: This morning started a little cool, but we have since climbed to warmer temperatures. We have had a mainly clear day so far, but as we head into tonight, clouds will creep in. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s overnight, but it should be a rather peaceful evening .
Tomorrow: We will start out our morning with some clouds around 52 degrees. Those clouds may transition into some rain for some parts of the Tri-state. Most of the rain looks to stay to the southeast of Evansville, while Madisonville could see up to a quarter inch of rain. The sun will make an appearance in the Tri-state as those scatted showers push through. We could end up seeing a high in the mid 70s tomorrow before that rain comes into town around 2pm.
This Weekend: The Tri-state will finally be exposed to some of that spring and summer heat we have been yearning for this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s on Sunday, and that heat will transition into the work week. There are small chances of rain on Sunday, but it will be very scattered should we see any rainfall at all.