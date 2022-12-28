Thawing out today as temperatures to climb well above freezing

It's been feeling like winter lately... so much so that we have been below 50° for 13 days straight, we've had snow on the ground for 6 days straight, and we haven't risen above freezing in 5 whole days.
Those streaks look to end as we warm well above freezing today, see snow felting in the next 48 hours, and temperatures in the 50s either today or tomorrow.
TODAY: 48 (Mostly Sunny)
Expect the wintry scene across much of the Tri-State to melt away as we head into the afternoon with temperatures rising above freezing for the first time in a while. So for the morning, be wary of any black ice on those roads as a slight thaw occurred yesterday but temperatures dropped well below freezing tonight.
As we head throughout the day temperatures will rise well above freezing so we can expect a lot of that snow to melt today and into the night.
THURSDAY: 45 / 56 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Drizzle Possible)
We'll remain above freezing throughout the overnight so what snow doesn't melt today will continue to melt through the night. Tomorrow we have some drizzle possible but unfortunately the rain chances look to be greatest a little later.
FRIDAY: 50 54 (Rain)
Our Friday looks to be dreary with rain possible all day with decent rainfall amounts. The rain looks to be light but consistent. So a perfect day to spend at home binge watching TV when you get home.
NEW YEAR'S EVE: 47 / 56 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Showers Possible)
Pretty similar to our New Year's Eve last year where we saw mild conditions and rain. So expect a bit of the same. Be prepared to have those umbrellas with you or even those rain boots. Fortunately, the rain looks to be moving out though and could clear in time by those evening plans.