The beautiful conditions continue Thursday; isolated rain chances

TODAY: It's a comfy start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon as skies stay mostly to partly sunny. Winds will remain breezy at times, but we will be watching another front to push through late afternoon and into the evening. You may notice an increase in cloud cover and some isolated showers popping up. It shouldn't be enough to impact your outdoor plans.
TONIGHT: After we move the frontal boundary out of the Tri-State area, we should begin to see clearing skies. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s for Friday morning. Winds should be back out of the north at about 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: With the cold front pushing through, that will lead us to another pleasant and sunny day. Friday's highs will be around the low 80s with fantastic conditions. Saturday will be seasonal with highs reaching more toward the mid to upper 80s. Dry skies will persist but get ready for the heat to take over next week. Highs will be trending in the mid to upper 90s.