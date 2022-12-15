TODAY: The cold air is filtering in across the Tri-State. Most of us are starting out in the low to mid 30s with mostly sunny skies. As we head into the afternoon, highs will rise into the mid 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds out of the southwest will be quite breezy giving us wind chills in the upper 30s.
The cold temperatures return to wrap up the week
- Griffin Glasscock
-
- Updated
- 0
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today