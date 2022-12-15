 Skip to main content
The cold temperatures return to wrap up the week

TODAY: The cold air is filtering in across the Tri-State. Most of us are starting out in the low to mid 30s with mostly sunny skies. As we head into the afternoon, highs will rise into the mid 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds out of the southwest will be quite breezy giving us wind chills in the upper 30s.

