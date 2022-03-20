The Conditions They Are A-Changin'

It was nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous end to the weekend; after a dreary and rainy Saturday throughout the Tri-State, conditions cleared up nicely for our Sunday - the combination of mainly clear skies and southerly winds helped drive temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s; we reached a high temperature of 67° In the River City earlier this afternoon. While your concerns for a less favorable forecast moving forward are certainly warranted, conditions both this evening and Monday look as though they’ll remain quite pleasant.
After seeing temperatures fall to middle of 40s areawide early Monday morning, temperatures are expected to quickly surge back towards the 60s and 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley! Temperatures throughout the Tri-State tomorrow will peak nearly 15° to 20° above the norm for this time of the year. After already reaching 68° around our lunch hour, we’re expecting an afternoon high temperature in Evansville of 73° under partly cloud skies on Monday. Despite the increasing cloud cover, tomorrow evening’s temperatures will remain quite comfortable - the mercury will range from 65° to 70° between your evening commute and dinner time. Be sure to make the most of the pleasant weather while it lasts - heavy, prolonged rainfall is expected to arrive as early as Tuesday morning.
A slow moving core of low pressure is expected to swing through the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week - this next weather system will leave the Tri-State with a dreary, damp and significantly cooler forecast ahead. As of right now, the latest model data indicates that portions of the Tri-State can see anywhere between 1” and 3” of total precipitation early next week. In addition to the heavy rain, temperatures are expected to plummet throughout the region; after reaching high temperatures in the low 70s on Monday, afternoon highs may struggle to even reach 50° in spots by the time next Thursday rolls around.