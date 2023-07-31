It has been an absolutely gorgeous start to the work week with afternoon high temperatures reaching only as high as the mid to upper 80s along with little to no humidity in the atmosphere. The evening ahead looks to remain pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 84° around 6 o’clock to 74° by 10PM. Expect overnight low temperatures to fall all the way back down to 63° in Evansville; if the forecast holds, it will mark our coolest start to a day in the River City in over three weeks - the last time we dealt with a morning that cool was during the early morning hours of July 10th.
The nice weather lingers
Our pleasant, cool start to our Tuesday will set the stage for an absolutely gorgeous Tuesday afternoon throughout the Tri-State. Temperatures are expected to quickly reach back up into the mid 80s as early as our lunch hour before topping out near 90° in some spots Tuesday afternoon. Expect an afternoon high temperature of 88° in Evansville tomorrow. Despite the warmer temperatures, conditions are still expected to be quite pleasant as dew point values will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley during those peak heat hours. Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts!
