The nice weather sticks around

Just another day in paradise here in Evansville; we reached a high temperature of 84° earlier this afternoon - that's 4° shy of our average high temperature this time of the year. A pleasant northerly wind will continue to keep conditions comfortable through the evening and overnight hours ahead as temperatures gradually dwindle towards the middle low 60s overnight tonight into early Thursday morning. We'll wake up to a morning low temperature near 64° in Evansville early Thursday.
After kicking off your morning with temperatures in the mid 60s, many of us will reach 70° before 9AM and temperatures above 80° by your lunch hour. The added sunshine tomorrow afternoon will allow the mercury to climb all the way back up to 85° in the River City on Thursday. Despite the added warmth, we are still looking at comfortable conditions as the amount of humidity in the atmosphere will remain relatively low. After reaching the mid 80s earlier on, we'll fall to 79° by dinner time before tumbling to 73° by 10 o'clock Thursday.