The Perfect Forecast

Evansville's Pi Day was a piece of cake - afternoon highs reached back into the mid to low 60s area wide; the River City's peak temperature of 65° was 8° above average for this time of the year. Our evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant - after seeing temperatures dip to 58° under scattered cloud cover around dinner time, we'll see mainly cloudy skies from there on out as temperatures gradually dwindle to 54° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures will only tumble as far as 46° thanks to the combination of a week southerly wind and that cloud cover.
The mild start to our Tuesday will set the stage for an even warmer afternoon throughout the Lower Ohio Valley! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout our Tuesday as temperatures reach back into the low 60s by your lunch hour before peeking in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the region tomorrow. Tuesday’s anticipated high temperature of 68° in Evansville will be our warmest since last Monday. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to fire up the grill these last few days, look no further than tomorrow evening; after seeing 65° around your evening commute, temperatures are only expected to fall as low as 62° by dinner time.
It’s not all sunshine and rainbows however; I mean, it’s mostly sunshine and rainbows, but we are tracking chances of showers and storms that will eventually return to the Tri-State late this week. Wednesday and Thursday look to be absolutely perfect; afternoon high temperatures both days will reach the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies and a pleasant southerly wind flow will help maintain our mild temperatures throughout both evenings. Friday on the other hand, could bring about showers, thunderstorms and even the potential for some stronger or Severe storms. We will continue to keep a very close eye on Friday's chances for storms as the threat draws nearer.