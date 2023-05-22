The perfect weather continues with an added chance for rain tomorrow

Happy Monday everyone! It was another absolutely amazing day outside, so be sure to get outside and enjoy it while you can! The week ahead continues to look wonderful, and with summer quickly approaching, we must make sure to enjoy these conditions while they last.
TONIGHT:
59 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Another beautiful and clear evening is in store for us tonight, with temperatures cooling into the upper 50s. Looks to be a beautiful evening if you're headed outdoors, with clearer skies than we have been experiencing recently.
TOMORROW:
82 & SUNNY
More sunny and dry conditions ahead on Tuesday, although a small possibility exists for isolated pop-up showers in the afternoon hours over Western Kentucky. Expect hazier skies to return to the region as wildfire smoke begins to filter back into the region.
WEDNESDAY:
83 /54 & MOSTLY SUNNY
A cold front is expected to pass through on Wednesday, dropping our already low humidity levels even lower, and continuing our stretch of beautiful weather through the week. While the cold front won't affect our temperatures too much, it will allow much more Canadian wildfire smoke to return to the area and create hazy conditions similar to what we have seen the previous week.
INTO THE WEEKEND:
70s / 50s & SUNNY
Beautiful weather continues throughout the end of week, with humidity levels extremely dry and plentiful sunshine. Temperatures continue to be in the mid 70s, and conditions look to be as pleasant as ever.