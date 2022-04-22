The Perfect Weekend (Really)

Afternoon high temperatures climbed to their highest point in over six months earlier today - the last time Evansville reached 82° (which was today's peak temperature) was on the afternoon of October 16th when we tipped the scales 83° in the River City. The evening ahead looks just as pleasant as temperatures will gradually fall from 77° around 7 PM to 68° by 10 o'clock. Overnight low temperatures are only expected to tumble as low as the upper 50s and low 60s as southerly winds continue to pump more warmth into the Tri-State. We will kick off our Saturday morning with a low temperature of just 61°.
Believe it or not, our Sunday looks as though it will be even warmer! After seeing temperatures reach 80° as early as our lunch hour, we will see a high temperature of 84° in Evansville on Saturday afternoon. If that forecast holds, it will mark our warmest day since October 10th of last year - that's nearly 6 1/2 months ago! If you have plans out and about the Tri-State tomorrow evening, you're in luck; after dipping to 83° around 5 PM, we will still see a temperature near 79° by 7 o'clock. Overnight low temperatures will only fall as low as 64° in Evansville early Sunday morning.
The sunshine and southerly winds of both our Friday and Saturday will stick around for our Sunday morning and early afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will propel temperatures right back into the low 80s that afternoon, however we are tracking chances of rainfall that may arrive as early as Sunday evening. A cold front stalling out across the Midwest on Sunday will generate scattered shower and thunderstorm activity west of the Tri-State that afternoon, but some of that rainfall may begin to move into the Lower Ohio Valley as early as dinner time Sunday evening. Rain chances will spread eastward throughout the remainder of the evening and overnight setting the stage for a damp start to our work week. At least our weekend ahead will be nothing short of absolutely stunning.