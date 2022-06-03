The Perfect Weekend? Yes.

It has been an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State; afternoon high temperatures reached the mid to low 80s areawide earlier - Evansville's afternoon high of 83° was right on average for this time of the year. If you have any plans out and about Tri-State this evening, you are in luck; expect temperatures to dwindle from 78° around dinnertime back down to 65° by 10 o'clock. The combination of clear skies and weak northerly winds overnight will also allow temperatures to fall all the way back down into the mid-50s for much of the region. We'll kick off our Saturday morning with a morning low temperature of 56° in Evansville.
The pleasant weather is expected to continue into our Saturday as temperatures gradually climb from those chilly morning lows in the mid 50s back into the mid to low 80s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley tomorrow. We're expected to reach an afternoon high temperature of 84° in Evansville under mainly clear skies on Saturday. Plans Saturday night? Great! Temperatures are expected to remain in the middle low 80s throughout the early evening.
Our Sunday looks as though it will be slightly warmer - the return of a stronger southerly wind flow will help drive temperatures back up to 86° in the River City that afternoon. Despite those southerly winds however, we're still not expected to see a significant amount of humidity in the atmosphere; this means that, despite our heat, our Sunday evening will remain comfortable. You'll want to make the most of the pleasant and dry weekend ahead though, chances of shower and thunderstorm activity begin to roll back into the region as early as the predawn hours Monday. Showers and storms will likely linger throughout the beginning of our work week.