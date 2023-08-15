The pleasant weather continues... For now

Tuesday marked our coolest afternoon in the River City in nearly a month and a half! The last time we saw the temperatures peak at 76° or lower in Evansville was on the afternoon of June 29th when we only hit 75° along the Ohio River. The cooler than average conditions will stick around for the evening as temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from the low 70s around dinner time to just 66° by 10 o’clock. The mercury will continue to plummet overnight as clear skies settle back into the Tri-State; expected morning low temperature near 59° in Evansville early Wednesday morning. If that forecast holds, it'll mark your coolest temperature felt here since the morning of June 17th!
If you didn’t get a chance to make the most of the pleasant weather on Tuesday, fortunately for you, our Wednesday is expected to be just as pleasant. While temperatures are expected to climb higher for our midweek, 81° is still well below average for this time of year. Pair those cooler than average temperatures with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a weak northeasterly wind and you have yourself an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State. Tomorrow evening will also be quite similar to this evening as temperatures are expected to dip from 78° around dinner time to 69° by 10PM.
Southerly winds are expected to return to the region as early as Thursday and while temperatures aren't expected the surge much higher that afternoon, it will signal a change throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Temperatures will gradually climb from Thursday’s high of 83° to 85° on Friday before topping out in the mid to low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. There’s even some long range model data that indicates the afternoon high temperatures early next week could actually reach above 100° in spots.