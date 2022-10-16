The Tri-State's first freeze of the season on tap tomorrow evening

There's already some fall color popping up across the Tri-State, and with our first freeze of the season coming up soon we can expect fall color to really become more widespread and vivid with these cooler temperatures.
If it's too cold for you at the start of the week, hang in there, as milder temperatures make a quick return by the end of the week. Next weekend, it will even look to be warm and pleasant –just like this weekend. So keep those layers and windbreakers by the doorside this week as they'll be getting much more use than the umbrellas this week.
TONIGHT: 40 (Mostly Clear)
Tonight a cold front begins filtering in so you can kiss those milder temperatures good-bye for now. Expect mostly clear skies with only a little bit of wind to worry about.
TOMORROW: 50 (Sunny & Breezy)
The afternoon tomorrow is going to be around 20° cooler than the past few days all thanks to much cooler air filtering in through the day.
TOMORROW NIGHT: 30 (Mostly Clear) [FREEZE WARNING]
If the cold front's presence went unnoticed by you during the day, it will be evident tomorrow night as temperatures drop to their coldest levels since April 2nd! This would also be our first freeze of the season which typically happens around October 29th so a bit earlier than usual.
TUESDAY: 51 (Sunny & Breezy)
Despite the frigid start, the day Tuesday will milder with temperatures sluggishly rising to the low 50s. Have those windbreakers on hand with those jackets because with the cooler temperatures, windy conditions are set to accompany them.
WEDNESDAY: 30 / 53 (Sunny & Breezy)
Our second freeze of the season is set to take place the day after the first. Expect a carbon-copy of Tuesday for our Wednesday. We'll have a morning freeze/frost, with breezy but slightly warmer temperatures by the afternoon.
LATE WEEK: 40s / 70s (Sunnier)
The freezing temperatures don't last too long, as we'll see above-freezing lows and afternoons highs in the 70s by the end of the week.