...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

There are more storms ahead

More rain Thursday and Friday

Another round of showers and storms.

 Cameron Hopman

A passing cold front this evening will continue to generate showers, thunderstorms and the threat for Severe Weather across portions of the Tri-State. While the greatest threat for potentially Severe storms will subside by 8PM, on and off rain showers may linger up until the predawn hours Thursday.

We hit a record high temperature of 80° in Evansville earlier today, shattering the original record of 74° set back in 2006 - today also represented our earliest 80° day in a calendar year on record! After seeing temperatures dwindle into the low 60s by 10 o’clock as our rain chances wane, the mercury is expected to dip toward the mid 40s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley by early Thursday morning. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 46° on Thursday before reaching up towards 60° later that afternoon.

Unfortunately, it looks as though another round of showers and storms is on tap for late Thursday and early Friday as a low pressure system prepares to push directly through the Tri-State. The latest model data indicates that our region will see another round of rainfall reach our neck of the woods by dinnertime Thursday evening. Showers and storms will remain a possibility through the overnight hours and well into early Friday. It’s possible that another line of potentially Severe storms could roll through early Friday morning ahead of a passing cold front. Some of the storms embedded within that line may produce periods of strong winds and hail between the hours of 6AM and 10AM Friday. 

