There Are More Storms Ahead

The Storm Prediction Center has maintained its threat for Severe Weather for portions of the Tri-State primarily south of the Ohio River through the evening ahead. Model data continues to indicate that pop-up thunderstorms will affect some of our Bluegrass communities up until 10 PM or so. The primary threats from some of the storms with be damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail - isolated tornadic rotation also remains a possibility as well. The majority of us on the other hand, won't see much activity at all - scattered cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this evening will give way to a morning low near 64° in Evansville, setting the stage for another round of potentially severe storms Thursday.
We'll kick off for Thursday under partly cloudy skies with morning low temperatures in the mid-sixties throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Temperatures will quickly surge from the low 80s around lunchtime into the mid to upper 80s areawide just a few short hours later. Worse yet, tomorrow's anticipated high temperature of 88° in Evansville will feel more like 91° at times due to the added humidity. The combination of heat and humidity will be all the fuel our anticipated thunderstorm activity will need to quickly intensify later in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index for tomorrow afternoon and evening - a cluster of thunderstorm activity is expected to affect the Tri-State between the hours of 2PM and 11PM on Thursday; some of the storms embedded within this cluster may generate damaging straight-line winds, large hail and isolated tornadic rotation.
Fortunately, our Friday looks as though it will remain dry; a strong southwesterly wind gusting as high as 30 mph will not only propel temperatures higher, but also force more gulf moisture into the Ohio Valley. We can expect high temperatures near 90° on Friday afternoon with heat indices in the mid to low 90s area wide. Saturday and Sunday on the other hand, look a bit damp. Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will likely pass the region through the weekend ahead as a significant cool down occurs due to a passing cold front. After reaching 89° on Saturday, the passing cold front will leave us with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 60s come Sunday.