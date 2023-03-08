There are now EIGHT confirmed tornadoes from last Friday's storms

Even almost a week removed from last Friday's severe weather, surveying crews from the National Weather Service continue to confirm tornadoes across the Tri-State.
As of noon on March 8th, there are now eight confirmed tornadoes!
Two of those were EF-0, while the remaining six were EF-1!
From north to south, here's a quick summary about each tornado:
1. Jasper; Dubois Co, IN: EF-1
Max windspeed: 105 MPH
Path Length: 7.3 Miles
Maximum Width: 400 Yards
Injuries / Deaths: None
2. Dale; Spencer Co, IN: EF-1
Max windspeed: 95 MPH
Path Length: 5.6 Miles
Maximum Width: 100 Yards
Injuries / Deaths: None
3. Darmstadt; Vanderburgh Co, IN: EF-0
Max windspeed: 80 MPH
Path Length: 1.9 Miles
Maximum Width: 50 Yards
Injuries / Deaths: None
4. Saint Joseph; Vanderburgh Co, IN: EF-1
Max windspeed: 100 MPH
Path Length: 2.4 Miles
Maximum Width: 100 Yards
Injuries / Deaths: None
5. Smith Mills; Henderson Co, KY: EF-1
Max windspeed: 95 MPH
Path Length: 2.2 Miles
Maximum Width: 125 Yards
Injuries / Deaths: None
6. Western Union County #1: EF-0
Max windspeed: 75 MPH
Path Length: 4.2 Miles
Maximum Width: 25 Yards
Injuries / Deaths: None
7. Western Union County #2: EF-1
Max windspeed: 100 MPH
Path Length: 1.3 Miles
Maximum Width: 100 Yards
Injuries / Deaths: None
8. Sturgis; Union Co. KY: EF-1
Max windspeed: 95 MPH
Path Length: 7.1 Miles
Maximum Width: 100 Yards
Injuries / Deaths: None
For reference, here is the Enhanced Fujita Scale. This can be useful in determining whether a tornado was a strong/weak EF-0 or EF-1.
For a complete detailed report on each tornado with images and maps of the path, you can visit the Event Summary Page from NWS Paducah and NWS Louisville.