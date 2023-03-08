 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...
Olmsted Dam...and Cairo.

.River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over
the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points
by early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

There are now EIGHT confirmed tornadoes from last Friday's storms

Confirmed Tornadoes Map
Gunnar Consol

Even almost a week removed from last Friday's severe weather, surveying crews from the National Weather Service continue to confirm tornadoes across the Tri-State.

As of noon on March 8th, there are now eight confirmed tornadoes!

Two of those were EF-0, while the remaining six were EF-1!

Confirmed Tornadoes

From north to south, here's a quick summary about each tornado:

1. Jasper; Dubois Co, IN: EF-1

Max windspeed: 105 MPH

Path Length: 7.3 Miles

Maximum Width: 400 Yards

Injuries / Deaths: None

2. Dale; Spencer Co, IN: EF-1

Max windspeed: 95 MPH

Path Length: 5.6 Miles

Maximum Width: 100 Yards

Injuries / Deaths: None

3. Darmstadt; Vanderburgh Co, IN: EF-0

Max windspeed: 80 MPH

Path Length: 1.9 Miles

Maximum Width: 50 Yards

Injuries / Deaths: None

4. Saint Joseph; Vanderburgh Co, IN: EF-1

Max windspeed: 100 MPH

Path Length: 2.4 Miles

Maximum Width: 100 Yards

Injuries / Deaths: None

5. Smith Mills; Henderson Co, KY: EF-1

Max windspeed: 95 MPH

Path Length: 2.2 Miles

Maximum Width: 125 Yards

Injuries / Deaths: None

6. Western Union County #1: EF-0

Max windspeed: 75 MPH

Path Length: 4.2 Miles

Maximum Width: 25 Yards

Injuries / Deaths: None

7. Western Union County #2: EF-1 

Max windspeed: 100 MPH

Path Length: 1.3 Miles

Maximum Width: 100 Yards

Injuries / Deaths: None

8. Sturgis; Union Co. KY: EF-1

Max windspeed: 95 MPH

Path Length: 7.1 Miles

Maximum Width: 100 Yards

Injuries / Deaths: None

For reference, here is the Enhanced Fujita Scale. This can be useful in determining whether a tornado was a strong/weak EF-0 or EF-1. 

Enhanced Fujita Scale

For a complete detailed report on each tornado with images and maps of the path, you can visit the Event Summary Page from NWS Paducah and NWS Louisville.

