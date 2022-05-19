There's another round of severe storms ahead

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Tornado Watch through 11 o'clock this evening. A cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity that has intensified over Eastern Missouri will continue to push closer to the Tri-State over these next few hours. The latest model data indicates that the first warnings may be issued for our westernmost communities before 7 PM. As of right now, it looks as though the worst of the showers and storms will remain north of the Ohio River and primarily affect our Illinois and Hoosier communities. The threats from tonight's storms will be damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes. The last the potentially Severe storms should exit east of the Tri-State between 10PM and midnight Friday.
Our Friday ahead, while dryer, looks as though it will be a bit of a scorcher; the latest model data continues to indicate that temperatures will soar back into the low 90s for the first time in more than a week. Our anticipated afternoon high of 91° in Evansville only be 13° above average for this time of the year, but it will also feel as hot as 93° or 94° at times due to the high moisture content of the atmosphere. If you plan on spending time outdoors on Friday be sure to hydrate.