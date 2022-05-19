There's another round of severe storms ahead

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 248 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON PERRY POPE SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY DAVIESS HENDERSON MCLEAN UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, JONESBORO, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.