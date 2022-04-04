There's More Rain on the Way

While much of the Tri-State dealt was scattered rainfall throughout our Monday morning and early afternoon, the ladder half of the day has remained quite dry and pleasant areawide. After seeing overcast skies and those rain chance to kick off our work week, afternoon high temperature surged to the upper 50s and low 60s for many of us as that sun peaked from behind the cloud cover during the early afternoon. As for the evening ahead, rain chances are expected to roll back into portions of the Tri-State late this evening and overnight. After seeing temperatures only dip as low as 52° by 10 o'clock, the mercury will remain relatively stable as we head into the predawn hours early Tuesday as rain chances spread northward across the remainder of the Lower Ohio Valley.
You'll want to keep those umbrellas handy for our Tuesday ahead as on and off rain chances are expected to linger for much of our Tuesday morning and afternoon. Despite the added cloud cover and rainfall however, we're still expecting to see high temperatures reach back into the mid to low 60s for many of us Tuesday afternoon; we'll hit a high temperature of 62° in Evansville tomorrow. It also looks as though much of our rainfall will exit northeast of the Tri-State just before Tuesday evening's commute. If you have plans out and about the Tri-State Tuesday night, it looks as though primarily dry conditions will accompany those plans.
Unfortunately, isolated rainfall will likely roll back into the Tri-State for our midweek as temperatures only reach the upper 50s on Wednesday afternoon - Evansville's anticipated high temperature of 58° will remain 7° below the norm for this time of the year. However, scattered rainfall on Wednesday will likely be short-lived, leaving us with dryer, albeit cloudy, conditions for our Thursday ahead. Expect temperatures once again reach the mid to upper 50s that day under mainly cloudy skies.