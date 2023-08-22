Threat Day; Dangerous heat wave takes over the Tri-State

TODAY: It's a warm, muggy and foggy start to our Tuesday. You're going to feel the heaviness of the atmosphere as soon as you step outside. It's only going to get more miserable through the day. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Try to stay in the A/C as much as possible.
TONIGHT: We'll feel a slight cool down this evening and into the early morning hours of your Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Thankfully, we'll see a slight improvement in the amount of humidity to start the morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: The dangerous heat is expected to linger through the remainder of the work week. The National Weather Service has placed the entire Tri-State under an Excessive Heat Warning through 10 o’clock on Friday evening. Thankfully, Friday will bring a minimal chance of rain with a cold front that will cool us down over the weekend.