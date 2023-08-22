Threat Day; Dangerous heat wave takes over the Tri-State

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
through Wednesday August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Threat Day; Dangerous heat wave takes over the Tri-State

  • Updated
  • 0
Extreme Heat
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a warm, muggy and foggy start to our Tuesday. You're going to feel the heaviness of the atmosphere as soon as you step outside. It's only going to get more miserable through the day. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Try to stay in the A/C as much as possible.

TONIGHT: We'll feel a slight cool down this evening and into the early morning hours of your Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Thankfully, we'll see a slight improvement in the amount of humidity to start the morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: The dangerous heat is expected to linger through the remainder of the work week. The National Weather Service has placed the entire Tri-State under an Excessive Heat Warning through 10 o’clock on Friday evening. Thankfully, Friday will bring a minimal chance of rain with a cold front that will cool us down over the weekend.

