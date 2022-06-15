Threat Day: Dangerously hot and humid

TODAY: We’ll likely see highs reach the upper 90s again this afternoon. As we combine the heat and humidity you can bet we're going to be sweating it out. We continue to have the Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning in place through Thursday because of the extreme heat! Please stay safe!
TONIGHT: It will basically be a repeat of your Wednesday morning. Skies will stay clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s.
REST OF WEEK: A cold front will start moving into the Tri-State late Thursday and into Friday. Thankfully, it will bring us relief just in time for the weekend. Showers and storms will arrive in the region late Thursday and into Friday morning. It will sweep through the Tri-State to bring some much needed rain and seasonable temperatures. Enjoy the 80s Saturday and Sunday because dangerously hot temperatures will return for the next work week.