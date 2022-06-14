Threat Day: Excessive Heat

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Threat Day: Excessive Heat

  • Updated
  • 0

TODAY: It's beginning to feel like the heart of the Summer and we're still a good week away from the official start to the season. We started out this morning in the 80s feeling like the 90s at 5:00 AM. The region will continue heating up this afternoon bringing highs into the triple digits. Heat indices could reach 110. Temperatures that high are dangerous and should be taken seriously. Make sure to take breaks and spend most of your time indoors.

TONIGHT: We’ll remain rain free this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as they drop into the mid 70s.

REST OF WEEK: Wednesday will be another day full of dangerously hot temperatures. The Excessive Heat Warning will last through 8PM Wednesday night. A cold front will finally enter the region Thursday into Friday. It should bring our temperatures back down to numbers around 90. It may not be comfy, but it's an improvement!

Recommended for you