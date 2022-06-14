Threat Day: Excessive Heat

TODAY: It's beginning to feel like the heart of the Summer and we're still a good week away from the official start to the season. We started out this morning in the 80s feeling like the 90s at 5:00 AM. The region will continue heating up this afternoon bringing highs into the triple digits. Heat indices could reach 110. Temperatures that high are dangerous and should be taken seriously. Make sure to take breaks and spend most of your time indoors.
TONIGHT: We’ll remain rain free this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as they drop into the mid 70s.
REST OF WEEK: Wednesday will be another day full of dangerously hot temperatures. The Excessive Heat Warning will last through 8PM Wednesday night. A cold front will finally enter the region Thursday into Friday. It should bring our temperatures back down to numbers around 90. It may not be comfy, but it's an improvement!