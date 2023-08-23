Threat Day: Extremely dangerous heat sticks around Wednesday

TODAY: It's actually been a slight improvement when it comes to this morning's conditions. We are starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Take advantage of the slight progress before we bring back the extreme heat this afternoon. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values between 105-110 under mostly sunny skies.
TONIGHT: As the sun goes down, we'll still be feeling the hot and heavy air across the Tri-State. It should stay dry with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures are only expected to climb even higher for our Thursday and Friday as afternoon. high temperatures are expected to reach near 100°. Heat indices on both Thursday and Friday will range between 105 and 115°. Relief moves into our area over the weekend thanks to a cold front that will push through Friday and into Saturday. It is expected to still reach the 90s Saturday, but it will feel more comfortable than where we've been all week.