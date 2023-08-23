 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Threat Day: Extremely dangerous heat sticks around Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Tracking excessive heat and humidity Wednesday

TODAY: It's actually been a slight improvement when it comes to this morning's conditions. We are starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Take advantage of the slight progress before we bring back the extreme heat this afternoon. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values between 105-110 under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: As the sun goes down, we'll still be feeling the hot and heavy air across the Tri-State. It should stay dry with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures are only expected to climb even higher for our Thursday and Friday as afternoon. high temperatures are expected to reach near 100°. Heat indices on both Thursday and Friday will range between 105 and 115°. Relief moves into our area over the weekend thanks to a cold front that will push through Friday and into Saturday. It is expected to still reach the 90s Saturday, but it will feel more comfortable than where we've been all week.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you