Threat Day: Extremely dangerous heat wave continues

TODAY: As we head into the afternoon our highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s. We should see plenty of sunshine with heat index values in the triple digits (105-115). It's going to be extremely hot with winds out of the southwest. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will continue through Friday! Find ways to stay cool!
TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 70s overnight under mostly clear skies. It's going to be another warm and muggy start to our Friday.
REST OF THE WEEK: Friday is going to be another extremely hot day with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures between 105°-115°. Changes will begin returning later in the day. Ahead of a cold front, spotty to scattered showers will possibly work across the Tri-State late afternoon and into the evening. Expect a hot and humid Saturday with more cloud cover and rain chances. Highs will rise into the low 90s with heat indices around 100°. Scattered showers and storms will wrap up later in the day Saturday as the cold front exits our area. These conditions will bring mid 80s for your Sunday.