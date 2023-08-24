 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Threat Day: Extremely dangerous heat wave continues

Extremely hot and humid Thursday

TODAY: As we head into the afternoon our highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s. We should see plenty of sunshine with heat index values in the triple digits (105-115). It's going to be extremely hot with winds out of the southwest. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will continue through Friday! Find ways to stay cool!

TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 70s overnight under mostly clear skies. It's going to be another warm and muggy start to our Friday.

REST OF THE WEEK: Friday is going to be another extremely hot day with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures between 105°-115°. Changes will begin returning later in the day. Ahead of a cold front, spotty to scattered showers will possibly work across the Tri-State late afternoon and into the evening. Expect a hot and humid Saturday with more cloud cover and rain chances. Highs will rise into the low 90s with heat indices around 100°. Scattered showers and storms will wrap up later in the day Saturday as the cold front exits our area. These conditions will bring mid 80s for your Sunday.

