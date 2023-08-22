Threat Day in effect until Friday due to persistent hazardous heat

It comes as no surprise if you've been paying attention to the forecast at all lately. It is hot, humid, hazy, and all three of those conditions are just going to get more hazardous today and through the remainder of the week.
As I predicted, the National Weather Service has expanded the number of counties under that "Excessive Heat Warning", AND expanded the duration of the "Excessive Heat Warning" from Monday-Thursday to Monday-Friday.
Here's whose impacted by that Excessive Heat Warning... spoiler alert, it's everyone.
Because everyone is under that Excessive Heat Warning, we're all at risk of seeing heat index values up to 114° today, tomorrow, Thursday, and/or Friday.
For today, here's how hot we're expecting those heat index values to get:
For the remainder of the week, here are the heat index values trends for the remainder of the week:
Conditions will be at their most hazardous Thursday before slowing backing off Saturday, and then real relief is instore by the end of this upcoming weekend.
Here's your seven day forecast and fortunately cooler and more refreshing weather seems to be here to stay –at least for a little while. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and keep your eyes on the prize... Fall is one month and one day away!