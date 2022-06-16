TODAY: Get ready for another hot and humid day as we'll be looking out for another threat of extreme heat. Highs will make the move toward the mid- to upper 90s. Humidity will remain at a tropical level making it feel more like 105-110 degrees through the middle part of the afternoon.

The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will be in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday night!

TONIGHT: We're tracking a cold front that is expected to bring us relief for the weekend. Showers and storms will ramp up as we head into the early morning hours of your Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s as you're waking up tomorrow morning. I would anticipate a damp start to your morning in some locations.

THIS WEEKEND: After the cold front pushes through Friday afternoon we’ll dry out and begin dropping in the temperatures department. Highs for your Friday will still be in the 90s, but as those winds stay dominate out of the north we’ll gradually see a difference. Our temperatures will be more seasonable in the mid- to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Along with plentiful sunshine, those conditions will be with us through the Father's Day weekend.