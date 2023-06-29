Threat Day Thursday; severe storms, unhealthy air quality, & dangerously hot temps

TODAY: An active pattern is setting up across the region, with chances for scattered showers and storms this morning and tonight. Where there is no rain, it should stay mostly cloudy and hazy. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s with heat indices reaching the triples digits. A Heat Advisory will be in effect through Friday for much of the Tri-State.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "3" on the Threat Index. We could see numerous reports of hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.