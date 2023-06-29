Threat Day Thursday; severe storms, unhealthy air quality, & dangerously hot temps

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
414 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
MUHLENBERG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, EVANSVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, OWENSBORO, AND ROCKPORT.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM
CDT/1030 AM EDT/ FOR WARRICK...NORTHEASTERN VANDERBURGH...WEST
CENTRAL SPENCER...SOUTHEASTERN GIBSON...SOUTH CENTRAL PIKE AND
NORTHEASTERN HENDERSON COUNTIES...

At 910 AM CDT/1010 AM EDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over
Chandler, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Evansville, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Melody Hill, Darmstadt,
Lynnville, Folsomville, Elberfeld, Chrisney, Somerville, Tennyson,
Spurgeon and Mackey.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 29.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 25 and 47.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorm winds will impact portions of northeastern
White, southwestern Wabash, southern Edwards, Vanderburgh,
southwestern Gibson, northern Posey and northeastern Henderson
Counties through 930 AM CDT...

At 850 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong
winds associated with thunderstorms. These strong winds were
advancing southwest across the Evansville metro area and southwest
Gibson County. This line will advance southwest across the Wabash
Valley and Posey County, as well as Henderson through 930 am.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Owensville around 855 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Evansville,
Melody Hill, Grayville, Henderson and Crossville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for
southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 105 to 110 both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and the
Pennyrile region of west Kentucky. The advisory is north and
east of a line from Marion Illinois through Kentucky Lake.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may interrupt the heat at
times, however the rainfall may increase humidity levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Threat Day Thursday; severe storms, unhealthy air quality, & dangerously hot temps

  • 0
Severe Threat Thursday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: An active pattern is setting up across the region, with chances for scattered showers and storms this morning and tonight. Where there is no rain, it should stay mostly cloudy and hazy. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s with heat indices reaching the triples digits. A Heat Advisory will be in effect through Friday for much of the Tri-State.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "3" on the Threat Index. We could see numerous reports of hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

 
 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you