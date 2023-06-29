Threat Day Thursday; strong winds, hail & heavy rainfall

TODAY: An active pattern is setting up across the region, with chances for scattered showers and storms once again this afternoon and evening. Where there is no rain, it should stay mostly cloudy and hazy. Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s. It will still be humid, but not nearly as scorching as originally expected.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "3" on the Threat Index. We could see numerous reports of hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon once again, but between the hours of 4PM - 10PM.
TONIGHT: After the storms exit after Midnight, we will begin to see dry skies. I believe the cloud cover will stick around with temperatures staying in the low to mid 70s by Friday morning.
HEADING INTO WEEKEND: A Heat Advisory will be in effect through Friday for much of the Tri-State. Highs are expected to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Some isolated showers will be possible, but the heat and humidity look to be greater factors Friday. Scattered storms and temperatures in the 90s will be with us over the weekend. Saturday is already under the Threat of Severe Weather. The majority of the Tri-State is under a "2" on the Threat Index. Please continue to stay weather aware, as the conditions continue to be quite active over the weekend.