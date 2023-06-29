Threat Day Thursday; strong winds, hail & heavy rainfall

 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 414 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
MUHLENBERG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, EVANSVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, OWENSBORO, AND ROCKPORT.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO 8 PM CDT
/9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms today over southwest Indiana,
the Wabash Valley of southern Illinois, and areas of northwest
Kentucky will delay the start of the hazardous heat until
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Threat Day Thursday; strong winds, hail & heavy rainfall

Severe Threat Thursday
Griffin Glasscock

Tracking storms Thursday

TODAY: An active pattern is setting up across the region, with chances for scattered showers and storms once again this afternoon and evening. Where there is no rain, it should stay mostly cloudy and hazy. Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s. It will still be humid, but not nearly as scorching as originally expected.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "3" on the Threat Index. We could see numerous reports of hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon once again, but between the hours of 4PM - 10PM.

TONIGHT: After the storms exit after Midnight, we will begin to see dry skies. I believe the cloud cover will stick around with temperatures staying in the low to mid 70s by Friday morning.

HEADING INTO WEEKEND: A Heat Advisory will be in effect through Friday for much of the Tri-State. Highs are expected to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Some isolated showers will be possible, but the heat and humidity look to be greater factors Friday. Scattered storms and temperatures in the 90s will be with us over the weekend. Saturday is already under the Threat of Severe Weather. The majority of the Tri-State is under a "2" on the Threat Index. Please continue to stay weather aware, as the conditions continue to be quite active over the weekend.

 
 

