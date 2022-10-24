 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Fire Danger Remains Heightened through This Evening...

Gusty south winds 15 to 30 mph will combine with moderate to
severe drought conditions and still relatively low humidity
values through this evening. This combination will keep fire
danger elevated across the region, at least until precipitation
chances increase later tonight.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
can spread quickly in this environment.

Threat for storms Tuesday as cooler weather rushes back to the Tri-State

22-10-24 Tomorrow Severe Threat
Gunnar Consol
Big changes are coming. We haven't seen substantial rainfall here in the Tri-State area since mid-September. As a result, moderate and severe drought has taken hold over much of the Tri-State. With drought and high winds we've seen the danger for fires elevated day-in-and-day-out lately. But finally rain is coming to the forecast tomorrow. Fortunately, we aren't expecting too high of totals to cause flooding but enough to make a meaningful improvement to drought conditions. 
 
TONIGHT: 64 (MOSTLY CLOUDY)
The current warmup that we're experiencing is not going to last too much longer. We'll see another milder overnight before light rain showers become possible by tomorrow morning.   
 
TOMORROW: 75 (CLOUDY W/ RAIN & STORM CHANCES IN THE AFTERNOON)
The primary window for the heaviest of the rain and the strongest storms moving through is between 2pm & 6pm. The southern half of the Tri-State is under a marginal risk for severe weather (a 1/5 on the severe threat index) and the only threats are strong wind gusts and small hail. 
 
After the storms roll through in the afternoon and evening, much cooler temperatures will be on the way tomorrow night as gusty conditions bring chillier weather back into the Tri-State. 
 
WEDNESDAY: 49 / 63 (PARTLY SUNNY)
A lot cooler and nicer as we head into Wednesday as sweater weather makes a return!
 
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: 40s / 60s (MOSTLY SUNNY)
Finally, the wind begins to die down as we head into the end of the work week bringing with it sunnier skies and pleasant temperatures. 
 
THIS WEEKEND: 50s / 60s (PARTLY SUNNY W/ SLIGHT RAIN CHANCES)
Do not fret, rain chances for this weekend are minimal and temperatures remain fall-like. 

