Threat for storms Tuesday as cooler weather rushes back to the Tri-State

Big changes are coming. We haven't seen substantial rainfall here in the Tri-State area since mid-September. As a result, moderate and severe drought has taken hold over much of the Tri-State. With drought and high winds we've seen the danger for fires elevated day-in-and-day-out lately. But finally rain is coming to the forecast tomorrow. Fortunately, we aren't expecting too high of totals to cause flooding but enough to make a meaningful improvement to drought conditions.
TONIGHT: 64 (MOSTLY CLOUDY)
The current warmup that we're experiencing is not going to last too much longer. We'll see another milder overnight before light rain showers become possible by tomorrow morning.
TOMORROW: 75 (CLOUDY W/ RAIN & STORM CHANCES IN THE AFTERNOON)
The primary window for the heaviest of the rain and the strongest storms moving through is between 2pm & 6pm. The southern half of the Tri-State is under a marginal risk for severe weather (a 1/5 on the severe threat index) and the only threats are strong wind gusts and small hail.
After the storms roll through in the afternoon and evening, much cooler temperatures will be on the way tomorrow night as gusty conditions bring chillier weather back into the Tri-State.
WEDNESDAY: 49 / 63 (PARTLY SUNNY)
A lot cooler and nicer as we head into Wednesday as sweater weather makes a return!
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: 40s / 60s (MOSTLY SUNNY)
Finally, the wind begins to die down as we head into the end of the work week bringing with it sunnier skies and pleasant temperatures.
THIS WEEKEND: 50s / 60s (PARTLY SUNNY W/ SLIGHT RAIN CHANCES)
Do not fret, rain chances for this weekend are minimal and temperatures remain fall-like.