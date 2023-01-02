 Skip to main content
.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Threat of Severe weather overnight

Potentially Severe storms are on tap overnight. 

 Cameron Hopman

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "1" and a "2" on the Threat Index for this evening and overnight. While the majority of the day has been a quiet one, a warm front kicking north of the region this evening will generate scattered showers and storms. That passing front will allow warmer temperatures to spread throughout the Lower Ohio Valley as we head into the overnight hours as well. The added warmth interacting with an inbound cold front later tonight will produce a well-defined line of shower and thunderstorm activity overnight.

The latest model data has the first of the potentially stronger storms reaching the Tri-State between 7PM and 8PM. The greatest threat for potentially strong to Severe storms however, won't arrive until after 10 o’clock or so. Multiple rounds of strong storms are expected to pass across the Tri-State between 10 PM and 7 AM. The greatest threat from the anticipated lines of thunderstorms will be damaging straight-line winds,but isolated tornadic rotation and localized flooding will remain a possibility as we head into the predawn hours Tuesday.

Make sure to have either your weather radio or phone armed with the volume up as you head to bed tonight as the greatest threat for potentially Severe storms will occur while you sleep. We will continue to have more information on the storms as they pass to the Tri-State in the coming hours.

