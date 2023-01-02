Threat of Severe weather overnight

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "1" and a "2" on the Threat Index for this evening and overnight. While the majority of the day has been a quiet one, a warm front kicking north of the region this evening will generate scattered showers and storms. That passing front will allow warmer temperatures to spread throughout the Lower Ohio Valley as we head into the overnight hours as well. The added warmth interacting with an inbound cold front later tonight will produce a well-defined line of shower and thunderstorm activity overnight.
The latest model data has the first of the potentially stronger storms reaching the Tri-State between 7PM and 8PM. The greatest threat for potentially strong to Severe storms however, won't arrive until after 10 o’clock or so. Multiple rounds of strong storms are expected to pass across the Tri-State between 10 PM and 7 AM. The greatest threat from the anticipated lines of thunderstorms will be damaging straight-line winds,but isolated tornadic rotation and localized flooding will remain a possibility as we head into the predawn hours Tuesday.
Make sure to have either your weather radio or phone armed with the volume up as you head to bed tonight as the greatest threat for potentially Severe storms will occur while you sleep. We will continue to have more information on the storms as they pass to the Tri-State in the coming hours.