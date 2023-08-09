Threat of severe weather returns Wednesday

TODAY: It's a dry start to our Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s. We should keep it quiet through much of your morning and into the first part of the afternoon. Highs are expected to still reach the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. Models are showing the first part of the rainfall to ramp up after lunch.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather, with the far southwestern communities at a "2". Please stay weather aware late afternoon and into tonight.
TONIGHT: Storm chances are expected to strengthen after dark especially for our southwestern communities. The main line carrying heavy soaking showers could also develop strong winds and tornadoes. We'll begin seeing a break in the storms in the early morning hours of Thursday. Temperatures will be around the low 70s as you're waking up.
REST OF THE WEEK: Other than a few lingering showers into the first part of your Thursday, we should begin drying and clearing out our skies. Highs will still be around the low to mid 80s. Friday looks to be dry, but hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Your weekend will bring isolated rain chances with highs pretty seasonal in the upper 80s. We'll still see a good amount of dry time.