Threat of Severe Weather Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Thursday afternoon and early evening. While The northwestern third of the Tri-State will see a lesser threat, the majority of the region remains under a "2" on the Threat Index for tomorrow afternoon. Isolated rain showers throughout Thursday morning will give way to a more organized line of showers and thunderstorms during the late morning and early afternoon as the cold front inches closer to the Tri-State.
The latest model data indicates that a well-defined line of storms will reach our westernmost communities by 1PM. From there, the line or push eastward, reaching Evansville between 2:30 PM and 3 PM. Current data is showing the last of that line of showers and storms kicking east of the Tri-State by 5 o’clock. It’s expected that the greatest threat to the Lower Ohio Valley from this line of thunderstorms will be damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph, but there remains a possibility for both large hail and isolated tornadic rotation as well. Please remember to be weather aware between the hours of 1PM and 5PM on Thursday.