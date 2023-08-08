Threat of Severe Weather Wednesday afternoon and night

It was nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State. After seeing high temperatures reach the mid to low 80s under plenty of sunshine earlier in the day, the evening ahead looks as though it will remain just as nice. After seeing the mercury dip to 81° by 7 o’clock, we will fall toward 73° by 10PM before bottoming out near 66° early Wednesday morning. Be sure to make the most of the dry and clear conditions we will see Wednesday morning - showers, storms and the threat of Severe Weather is expected to return as early as Wednesday afternoon.
The latest model data indicates that we are looking at a cluster of shower and storm activity developing to our west late Wednesday morning; if that model data holds, that cluster will will likely track through portions of Southeastern Missouri, Southern Illinois, far Western Kentucky and Northwestern Tennessee - essentially missing the Tri-State. While it's possible this afternoon system clips our westernmost counties, it appears as though we'll have to wait until late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning before we see any real threat of Severe Weather.
On and off showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility as we head into the early evening hours, but a secondary line of thunderstorm activity is expected to roll into the Tri-State late Wednesday evening. This secondary line will reach our western most communities between 11PM and 12AM before passing east and out of the region by 2AM. Some of the storms embedded within this secondary cluster may be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and even isolated, tornadic rotation, prompting the Storm Prediction Center to place the entire Tri-State under threat for Severe Weather. While the majority of the Lower Ohio Valley remains under a “2” on Wednesday's storm threat, the far southern reaches of Caldwell and Crittenden Counties in Kentucky were placed under a “3” out of “5”. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.