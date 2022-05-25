Thunderstorms Continue to Affect the Tri-State

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Tri-State remains under a threat for Severe Weather for this evening. The SPC has placed the entirety of the region under a "1" on the Thread Index, specifically from 6PM through 11PM this evening. During that period, a broken line a shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to roll eastward up the Lower Ohio Valley; some of the storms embedded within that line may produce damaging straight-line winds in excess of 50 or 60 mph and broad tornadic rotation. Isolated showers will continue to linger into the predawn hours after the last of the potentially Severe storms pass east of the Tri-State this evening.
We'll kick off our Thursday with a morning low temperature near 66° accompanied by those isolated rain showers. Sporadic rain chances will hang out across the Tri-State through at least 11AM or noon, it's around that time that we may begin to see thunderstorm intensification and the beginning of yet another threat of potentially Severe storms. Model data continues to indicate that yet another round of potentially Severe thunderstorms will affect the Tri-State between noon and 6PM on Thursday. Some of the storms passing across through during that period may produce strong winds and large hail. Fortunately, once the last of those potentially Severe storms exit north of the Tri-State, we can begin to let our guard down.
Scattered rainfall is expected to linger through much of our Friday as temperatures only reach the upper 60s; we will reach a high temperature of just 68° in Evansville that afternoon. As for the holiday weekend ahead, it's clear sailing - temperatures are expected to reach back up into the mid 70s for our Saturday under partly cloudy skies while Sunday looks even warmer - we will hit a high temperature of 83° in Evansville come Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. You may want to head to the pool for our Memorial Day as high temperatures are expected to surge back into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley on Monday afternoon.