Timing out today's severe weather threat

It's a new year, and unfortunately there's a bit to talk about for our first Monday of 2023. Poor air quality, severe weather possible, and colder air returning are all things to expect today and through the week.
TODAY: 67 (Cloudy w/ Chance of Showers)
Today conditions will be very mild through the afternoon. I'm talking close to 70° in some spots. Winds will be light for the beginning of the day which isn't good for the air quality in and around Evansville.
By the afternoon, winds should pick up which should help clear the air a bit more. The window for severe weather begins to open this evening around 6PM and will last up until 8AM tomorrow.
TONIGHT: 65 (Showers & Threats for Severe Weather) [Threat Level 2/5]
As we head into tonight, the biggest threats for the threat state are strong winds, maybe a brief spin up tornado, and potentially some flash flooding. The area under most threat for all of those threats is the southwest part of the Tri-State. So we're talking Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Crittenden and other neighboring counties.
Winds at times could gust to around 25-30mph, while 40mph or 60mph wind gusts cannot be ruled out with some of these isolated storms.
TOMORROW: 67 (Chance of Thunderstorms then Clearing)
We'll have those showers and storms exiting the region later tomorrow morning. Once the storms roll out, it'll still be mild but we'll begin drying out and seeing cooler weather filtering into the area.
LATER THIS WEEK: 20s / 40s (Mostly Sunny)
By the end of the week, expect the milder weather to go to the wayside and we'll see much more seasonable air to come.