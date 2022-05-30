Toasty Temperatures Tuesday

It was a perfect "unofficial" beginning to our summer season throughout the Tri-State; after seeing afternoon high temperatures peak near 87° throughout the Lower Ohio Valley, temperatures will head for the mid to upper 70s by 10 o'clock. Strong southerly winds are expected to stick around throughout the evening and overnight hours as well, only allowing temperatures to tumble into the upper 60s in the 70s early Tuesday morning. We'll kick off our Tuesday with morning low temperatures near 70° Evansville.
Believe it or not, Tuesday looks even hotter than our Memorial Day was. The latest model data indicates that the combination of southerly winds and sunshine will allow temperatures a surge right back into the upper 80s low 90s throughout the Tri-State. Our anticipated high temperature of 91° would represent Evansville's hottest day here in nearly 3 weeks - the last time we dealt with a temperature that hot was on the afternoon of May 11th, when we tipped the scales at 91°! If you have plans out and about tomorrow evening, be sure to dress light as temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80s through dinner time.