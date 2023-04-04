Toasty Tuesday; storms return Wednesday

TODAY: We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies early Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Despite the mostly cloudy skies, afternoon high temperatures will reach up into the mid to low 80s area wide. The latest model data indicates that we will reach 84° in Evansville. Winds will stay quite breezy out of the south.
TOMORROW: The dry conditions are only expected to last so long however, as the threat of showers, storms and potentially Severe Weather rolls back into the Tri-State during the predawn hours on Wednesday. The remnants of the significant threat from potentially Severe storms to our west will reach the Tri-State around 4AM Wednesday morning - by then, those storms are expected to be significantly weakened. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the tri-state on and off throughout our Wednesday morning and early afternoon, but the best chances for another round of potentially Severe storms will arrive around our lunch hour. Damaging winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadic rotation will remain a possibility. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a "3" on Wednesday's Threat Index.