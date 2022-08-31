Tomorrow isn't the first day of fall –but in a way it is: Here's why.

As we end off the month of August, it is pretty common to hear conflicting information about when the first day of fall is.
Here at 44News, our countdown to fall is based off how many days there are until September 22nd. But you may hear others saying tomorrow (September 1st) is "the first day of fall". Both are accurate and based on science, but both have entirely different definitions.
The reason both are accurate but completely different is because September 22nd is the first day of astronomical fall; meanwhile, September 1st is the first day of meteorological fall.
In short, we define the astronomical seasons off of astronomy –the sun and earth's position; and meteorological seasons off of meteorology –meaning the temperatures we experience.
METEOROLOGICAL SEASONS
To understand meteorological seasons, reference the figure below. The reason why September 1st is the first day of meteorological fall is because it is the first day of the three month period where temperatures are dropping for three months straight.
We have 12 months, which is perfectly divided by the four seasons, this means each season is exactly three months long. This is a benefit to using meteorological seasons. Meteorological seasons make record keeping/reporting more consistent since astronomical seasons are not of equal length AND they don't always start or end on the same day every year.
In summary, meteorological seasons are defined by the three hottest or coldest months (summer & winter) and the three months in between of consecutive warming or cooling (spring & fall).
ASTRONOMICAL SEASONS
To understand astronomical seasons, reference the figure below. The reason why September 22nd (this year) is the first day of astronomical fall is because it is the day when the sun is directly over the equator and neither the Northern or Southern Hemisphere is pointed directly at the sun.
This means that the astronomical seasons are defined by periods of increasing and decreasing daylight as well as periods of more daylight and periods of more nighttime. To help understand this concept, reference the figure below.
Given the figure above, we can define the astronomical seasons this way:
WINTER: The night is longer, but we're gaining daylight each day.
SPRING: The day is longer, and we're gaining daylight each day.
SUMMER: The day is longer, but we're loosing daylight each day.
FALL: The night is longer, and we're loosing daylight each day.
The benefit to using astronomical seasons is because it is more closely tied to nature and agriculture. The leaves are more likely to change color at the end of September, we're more likely to see chilly weather that impacts crops and livestock at the end of September, and you're more likely to notice the decreasing darkness by the end of September.
Conclusion
As we enter September, we enter this area of seasonal limbo where what season we're in depends on your definition.
We begin meteorological fall tomorrow where average temperatures are getting cooler, but we still will have an excess of daylight until September 22nd when astronomical fall begins.
If there's one thing you take away from this, remember this token. You don't have to choose which season definition to observe. I observe both! The meteorological seasons are closely aligned with how I decorate my apartment, but the astronomical seasons are closely aligned to the clothes I need to wear to stay warm or cool.
This is why at 44News we use September 22nd as the countdown to fall. Because astronomical fall correlates most to the types of clothes you need to grab as you head out the door.